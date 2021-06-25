UrduPoint.com
Around 2000 Drug Test Of Police Officials Conducted So Far: DIG Sukhera

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera on Friday said that around 2000 drug test of police officials were conducted so far and only 62 drug test came positive.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that health profiling and drug test of police officials were being conducted at district level adding that showcause notices were also served to police officials who were involved in drug addiction.

DIG said that it is the responsibility of police department to protect the life and property of people.

He said that upgrading the moral of police in the society through new reforms in Punjab Police and law enforcement agencies will continue their duties till the end of criminal mafia.

All the drug addicted police officials would be shifted to rehabilitation center for physically and mentally disorder treatment.

He said that through the new reforms the gape between police and public will be mitigate.

