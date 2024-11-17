Around 200,000 'criminals' Held In Punjab This Year So Far
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's 'Safe Punjab' vision, the police teams arrested nearly 200,000 alleged criminals across the province this year so far.
A police spokesman said on Sunday that 119,961 proclaimed offenders were arrested, including 21,701 of category A, and 98,620 of category B.
During the crackdown, 59,569 court absconders were also arrested, including 5,800 of category A and 54,169 of category B. Additionally, 31,574 target offenders (habitual criminals) were apprehended, including 13,000 of category A and 18,474 of category B.
Furthermore, 91 criminals wanted for heinous crimes were arrested from abroad and brought back to Pakistan. In the provincial capital Lahore, 61,000 dangerous criminals were apprehended, including 23,950 proclaimed offenders, 24,770 judicial fugitives, and 12,278 target offenders.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call to promote religious harmony21 minutes ago
-
Five drug dealers arrested during operation21 minutes ago
-
Khanewal police recover Rs3.6m stolen goods21 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 19th shipment, 17 tons of aid to Gaza21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 31 for violating tenancy act21 minutes ago
-
Karachi Company police netted 630 outlaws in last 10 months21 minutes ago
-
Revival of literary activities, fresco work at Wazir Khan Baradari begins31 minutes ago
-
Spanish delegation tours Lahore's historical sites31 minutes ago
-
DG MLC arranges students' study tour41 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold forecast for Lahore41 minutes ago
-
Airport Police arrest liquor supplier, seize 192 bottles41 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur tomorrow1 hour ago