Around 200,000 'criminals' held in Punjab this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's 'Safe Punjab' vision, the police teams arrested nearly 200,000 alleged criminals across the province this year so far.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 119,961 proclaimed offenders were arrested, including 21,701 of category A, and 98,620 of category B.

During the crackdown, 59,569 court absconders were also arrested, including 5,800 of category A and 54,169 of category B. Additionally, 31,574 target offenders (habitual criminals) were apprehended, including 13,000 of category A and 18,474 of category B.

Furthermore, 91 criminals wanted for heinous crimes were arrested from abroad and brought back to Pakistan. In the provincial capital Lahore, 61,000 dangerous criminals were apprehended, including 23,950 proclaimed offenders, 24,770 judicial fugitives, and 12,278 target offenders.