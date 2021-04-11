Around 2.004 million citizens applied for registration in NPHP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 2,003,940 citizens have applied for the registration in 'Naya Pakistan Housing Programme' (NPHP) during Phase-I and II, out of which 17,99,533 are eligible.

"The possession of 1,508 apartments and housing units completed in collaboration with Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) under NPHP, has been handed over to the applicants," a Ministry of Housing official told APP.

He said, the ministry was taking various steps to facilitate low income people of the country by restarting stalled schemes, constructing new apartments worth Rs 109 billion.

The official said the ministry revived some stalled projects including Kurri Road Islamabad, Wafaqi Colony Lahore, G-10/2 Islamabad, I-16/3 Islamabad and I-12/1 Islamabad.

These long stalled projects have been put on track and completed by the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), however, the work on I/16-3 and I/12-1 projects were in progress, he added.

Regarding the initiatives taken in Balochistan, he said Kuchlak road Quetta project was consisted of 1,350 housing units, which was inaugurated in 2019 on the land provided by Government of Balochistan.

The official said the membership drive was executed and over 7,700 applications were received and automated balloting was also held successfully.

The PC-I has been approved from Development Working Party (DWP) and endorsed by the PHA-F's board of Directors. Bidding and tendering process has been completed, he said adding, letter of commencement to the contractors has been issued and work has also been started, he added.

Regarding initiatives taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PHA Residencia Sorazai Project, Peshawar, he said land measuring 8500 kanal was provided by Government of KP and in first phase, PHA-F would construct 10,000 housing units.

About the awareness campaign of the projects, the official said all such updates regarding projects and schemes were available on the web page of Ministry of Housing and Works to keep stakeholders and allotees informed.

Simultaneously, he said PHA and FGEHA have their social accounts on Facebook and Twitter, having complete information of the projects.

Moreover, projects campaigns were also being publicized through newspapers, seminars and media talks, he said.

