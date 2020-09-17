UrduPoint.com
Around 22 Educational Institutions Shut Over Noncompliance Of Health SOPs, Disease Prevalence: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

Around 22 educational institutions shut over noncompliance of health SOPs, disease prevalence: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 22 educational institutions across the country have been closed due to non compliance of health standard operating procedures (SOPs), protocols and disease prevalence in the last 48 hours.

As many 16 educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), one in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been closed, said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in a media release.

