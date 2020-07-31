Around 2200 personnel to perform security duties on Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have made a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha, under which around 2200 security personnel including policemen and volunteers have been deployed to guard worship places and for effective patrolling in various areas of the city.

The security plan has been made following directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, a press release on Friday said.

According to the security plan devised by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi, around 2200 security personnel including policemen and volunteers from Masajid and Imambargahs would perform security duties during Eid days and guard religious gatherings at open places, Mosques and Imambargahs.

Police officials have been assigned security duties at 612 Masajid, 20 Imambargahs and four open places. It has been directed to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for activities at public places while traffic staff would deploy policemen at various places to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. It has been asked to ensure social distancing, use of masks at religious gatherings on Eid day and at cattle markets.

Police officials would ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government during ongoing COVID-19 phase. Earlier, the awareness campaign was initiated for those people visiting their hometowns so that they might leave for their destination after ensuring proper security arrangements at their homes.

Special patrolling has also been chalked out following which vehicles of police stations, Falcon and Bravo vehicles would patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles and Reserve Force have been provided to each police station for success of patrolling plan.

The staff of Safe City Project would ensure high vigilance in the city through safe city cameras. Special Branch of Islamabad police would ensure installment of walk through gates at Masajid, Imambargahs and other venues of religious congregations.

The Zonal SPs would ensure effective security in their respective areas while logistic support has been provided to all divisions in connection with security on Eid-ul-Azha. Section 144 has been imposed in the city to contain spread of coronavirus and strict implementation on SOPs would be ensured. Public has been also appealed to ensure social distancing and follow SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus.