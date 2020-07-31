UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 2200 Personnel To Perform Security Duties On Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 08:12 PM

Around 2200 personnel to perform security duties on Eid-ul-Azha

Islamabad Police have made a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha, under which around 2200 security personnel including policemen and volunteers have been deployed to guard worship places and for effective patrolling in various areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have made a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha, under which around 2200 security personnel including policemen and volunteers have been deployed to guard worship places and for effective patrolling in various areas of the city.

The security plan has been made following directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, a press release on Friday said.

According to the security plan devised by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi, around 2200 security personnel including policemen and volunteers from Masajid and Imambargahs would perform security duties during Eid days and guard religious gatherings at open places, Mosques and Imambargahs.

Police officials have been assigned security duties at 612 Masajid, 20 Imambargahs and four open places. It has been directed to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government for activities at public places while traffic staff would deploy policemen at various places to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. It has been asked to ensure social distancing, use of masks at religious gatherings on Eid day and at cattle markets.

Police officials would ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government during ongoing COVID-19 phase. Earlier, the awareness campaign was initiated for those people visiting their hometowns so that they might leave for their destination after ensuring proper security arrangements at their homes.

Special patrolling has also been chalked out following which vehicles of police stations, Falcon and Bravo vehicles would patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles and Reserve Force have been provided to each police station for success of patrolling plan.

The staff of Safe City Project would ensure high vigilance in the city through safe city cameras. Special Branch of Islamabad police would ensure installment of walk through gates at Masajid, Imambargahs and other venues of religious congregations.

The Zonal SPs would ensure effective security in their respective areas while logistic support has been provided to all divisions in connection with security on Eid-ul-Azha. Section 144 has been imposed in the city to contain spread of coronavirus and strict implementation on SOPs would be ensured. Public has been also appealed to ensure social distancing and follow SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles Traffic Alert Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

46 minutes ago

Five substitutes to be allowed in Ligue 1

4 minutes ago

AJK all set to celebrate Eid ul Adha on Aug 1st.

4 minutes ago

US consumption, prices rose in June before virus s ..

4 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

Putin Signs Law Denouncing Agreement With Kazakhst ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.