Around 221,004 people, 41,360 families affected due to rain, flood in Badin : Ismail Rahu

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Universities and Boards Mohammad Ismail Rahu on Sunday said that due to torrential rain and flood in Badin, 221,004 people and 41,360 families had been affected.

According to a handout, the minister said that 33,500 people and 6,650 families were affected in taluka Badin, 91,095 people and 18,400 families in taluka SF Rahu, 37,300 people and 6,860 families in taluka Matli, 27,000 people and 4,500 families in taluka Talhar and 32,109 people and 4,950 families have been affected in taluka Tando Bago.

He said that so far, 17 people have lost their precious lives and 20 people have been injured while 12,541 houses collapsed completely and 23,091 houses were partially damaged in Badin, Shaheed Fazal Rahu, Matli, Talhar and Tando Bago talukas and 3950 victims are in the relief camps set up in all over the district.

He said that 421 cattle have died due to rains and floods in all taluks of Badin district while 209,373 acres of crops have been damaged.

Ismail said that rainwater was drained out by machines, while cooked food, ration, tents, and mosquito nets were also being provided to the victims in the reliefs camps He said that medical camps had also been established at different places where better medical facilities and medicines were being provided to the flood victims. There is a serious threat of food shortage in the affected areas due to the destruction of crops, he informed.