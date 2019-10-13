UrduPoint.com
Around 22,488 Tickets Issued For Signals Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued as many as 22,488 tickets for violation of traffic signals during the current year.

The motorists were issued tickets following directions of IGP Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules, SSP (traffic) Farrukh Rasheed told APP.

The personnel had been directed to ensure implementation of the traffic rules and regulations without any discrimination and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing tickets to the road users, he said.

Rashid said the traffic police were utilizing all available resources to facilitate the road users, adding that, squads had been constituted to check the unauthorized number plates or LED lights on their vehicles.

He appealed to the citizens to follow rules and use number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO).

