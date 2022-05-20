Around 2.3 million children to be vaccinated against polio

Around 2.3 million children under the age of five would be immunised, in all districts of Hyderabad division, during week-long polio eradication campaign to start from May 23

The Commissioner Hyderabad formally inaugurated the polio eradication campaign here at Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar, Latifabad on Friday. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, District Health Officer Lala Jaffer and members of division task force for polio.

The Commissioner directed the officers of departments concerned to work with full dedication in the week-long campaign considering it a national duty.

He maintained that the task of rooting out polio could not be achieved without participation of all stakeholders. He further emphasised upon the need of administering anti-polio drops to all under aged children, adding that the cooperation of parents is essential in this regard.

