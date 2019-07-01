Around 23 Pakistanis universities ranks among top 500

With the efforts of Government to improve the performance and standards of Higher Education Sector, around twenty three (23) Pakistani Universities had ranked in top 500 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian ranking, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :With the efforts of Government to improve the performance and standards of Higher education Sector, around twenty three (23) Pakistani Universities had ranked in top 500 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian ranking, 2019.

According to an official document, as many as nine Pakistani Universities had also ranked in top 1000 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World ranking, 2019.

Education was one of core strategic aims of the present Government and it fully supports the programmes, policies, and reforms initiated by Higher Education Commission (HEC) for improvement of Higher Education Research and Development, said an official while talking to APP on Monday.

As a result of these reforms, he said, the ranking of Pakistani Universities have improved substantially.

Sharing the further details, he stated that Nature International Journal of Science in its article published in 2018 states that Pakistan and Egypt had highest rises in research output in 2018.

According to estimates, Pakistan and Egypt topped the list in percentage terms, with rises of 25 percent and 15.9 percent in research output, respectively, he added.