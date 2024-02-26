Around 2,459 Valid OEPs Registered With BEOE: Official
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has registered some 2,459 valid Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) to ensure protection of off shore employment seekers from scam and fake organisations minting money from innocent masses through hoax job opportunities.
The Bureau has provided employment to over a million emigrants since its inception in 1971 through duly registered OEPs whereas during the year 2015 highest number of Pakistanis 946,571 proceeded abroad for the purpose of job and during the year 2024 (till January), 650,110 Pakistanis proceeded abroad for the purpose of employment, an official of BEOE told APP here on Monday.
The official said that the Bureau was playing a vital role in reducing the pressure of joblessness at home, besides being a major means of earning foreign exchange in the shape of overseas workers' remittances.
The overseas job opportunities are thus, serving as the mainstay for the national economy, by providing much needed financial outlay for debt servicing, imports bill, alleviation of poverty, development projects and economic activities.
The Bureau, being a regulatory body, controls, regulates, facilitates and monitors the emigration process followed by the OEPs, in the private sector, besides direct employment, the mode adopted by the individuals, to seek foreign employment either through their own efforts or relatives and friends living abroad, he added.
He said the foremost task of BEOE encompassed collection, compilation and tabulation of emigration data of all those Pakistanis who proceed abroad for employment purpose.
In fact, the Bureau has been engaged in maintaining a comprehensive statistical record of all the migrant workers since 1971, which provides basis for planning and policy formulation by the Economic Division and other interested government departments.
