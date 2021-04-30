UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 25 Faithful To Sit For Aitkaf In Faisal Masjid On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Around 25 faithful to sit for Aitkaf in Faisal Masjid on Monday

As many as 25 faithful will start observing Aitkaf on May 03 (Monday) before Maghrib prayer at Faisal Mosque under the supervision of Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) amid strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 25 faithful will start observing Aitkaf on May 03 (Monday) before Maghrib prayer at Faisal Mosque under the supervision of Dawah academy of International Islamic University (IIU) amid strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government of Pakistan.

Incharge Islamic Centre, Faisal Masjid, Dr. Qari Zia ur Rehman told that after scrutiny of the applications, 25 people have been selected for Aitkaf at Faisal Masjid who will be sitting Aitkaf for last 10 days of Ramadan while maintaining a 10 feet distance in the hall of the grand Mosque.

Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy had been managing hundreds of Motakifeen before pandemic, but under the SOPs and social distancing requirements, a limited number of 25 people has been scrutinized, he added.

Dr. Zia ur Rehman told that Motakifeen will be served Sehar and Iftar food within the hall as per SOPs to remain safe from pandemic.

The Islamic Centre of Faisal Majsid will also hold special lectures during this period for the faithful. Dr. Zia ur Rehman told that Motakifeen will also participate in Qiyam-ul-Lail (Mehfil e Shabeena) at Faisal Mosque that will be organized by Dawah Academy in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony from 25th night of Ramadan. Famous Qura across the country will recite Quran in Qiyam ul Lail.

Dr. Zia ur Rehman said that special measures have been taken for implementation of SOPs as social distancing is already being observed in Namaz e Taraweeh.

He added that social distancing markers have been installed for the faithful. In addition, disinfectant showering gates have been installed by Dawah Academy and soaps and hand sanitizers are being ensured on a daily basis for the faithful.

Related Topics

Pakistan May Namaz International Islamic University Prayer Mosque From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with King of Jord ..

2 minutes ago

The HUAWEI Watch Fit opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

15 minutes ago

RWP crosses one lac COVID-19 vaccinations;89 new c ..

2 minutes ago

Book containing Allama Iqbal's verses in Chinese l ..

2 minutes ago

DC Korangi reviews arrangements of Youm-e-Ali (r.a ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden's king marks 75th birthday without pomp

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.