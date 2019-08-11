Around 2.5 million pilgrims take part in Hajj this year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced on Sunday that the official number of pilgrims taking part in Hajj 2019 was 2,489,406.

Of those, 1,855,027 came from abroad and 634,379 are from within the Kingdom.

Some 1,385,234 of the total number were male pilgrims (55.65 percent), while female pilgrims numbered 1,104172 pilgrims (44.35 percent).

The vast majority 93 percent of international pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom by air, while 5.

2 percent arrived overland and the remainder came by sea. Domestic pilgrims traveled to Makkah using around 33,000 vehicles, most of which were small cars, Arab news reported.

The final count and detailed numbers of this year's Hajj season were announced at the end of Saturday, the Day of Arafat, which is the most important day of Hajj.

The counting process is undertaken by Hajj statistics centers located at all entrances to Makkah, as well as at other support centers in the cities of Jeddah, Taif, and Madinah.