Around 2.5 mln applications for new connections pending with SNGPL: National Assembly body informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Committee on Energy was informed on Thursday that around 2.5 million applications were pending with Sui Northern Gas Company Limited ( SNGPL ) for new connections.

Managing Director SNGPL Mahmood Zia Ahmad also apprised the committee meeting, chaired by Imran Khattak, that the company had granted 400,000 new connections during the last fiscal years, while it would provide the same number of new connections during the current fiscal year.

He said the gap between demand and supply of natural gas was increasing due to depletion of existing hydrocarbon reserves, adding, on the other hand the number of applicants for new connection was witnessing a surge.

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation, the committee members asked the quarters concerned to evolve an effective strategy to accommodate maximum applicants as every citizens building new homes expected gas connection.

MNA Asad Umer was of the view that gas companies being commercial entities should give gas connection to every residential unit as the maximum number of consumers would definitely help generate more revenue.

Chairperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Uzma Adil said the authority allowed the gas companies to issue a specific number of new connections during a certain period, keeping in view all aspects of regulation.

She said the companies would not be able to sustain, if the limit of issuing new connections was removed.

The companies should remain in a position to deliver so that they could supply the commodity to their consumers.

The committee members also stressed the need for timely and swift execution of different schemes under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identified in oil and gas producing districts. They also voiced for increasing the number of connections under new schemes from 300 to 500 for residential areas.

They unanimously formed a committee led by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and consisted of Secretaries Petroleum, Cabinet and Planning Divisions to look into the matters related to the CSR schemes and the number of gas connections for new projects.

Chairman Imran Khattak also expressed concern over loss of precious lives in Karachi mostly due to electrocution during the recent rains, terming it a criminal negligence on part of K-Electric.

The chairman was apprised that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had already taken notice of the issue.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Shahid Ahmad, Choudhary Aamir Sultan Cheema, Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai,, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Raza Rabani Khar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, beside senior officials of Petroleum, Planning and Cabinet Divisions, SNGPL, SSGC, OGRA and other departments concerned.