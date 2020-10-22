UrduPoint.com
Around 25 Trains Arrive, Depart From Hyderabad To Facilitate Passengers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:41 PM

Around 25 trains arrive, depart from Hyderabad to facilitate passengers

As many as 25 up and down trains of Pakistan Railways was arriving and departing from Hyderabad to other cities of the country to facilitate the passengers on the different routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 25 up and down trains of Pakistan Railways was arriving and departing from Hyderabad to other cities of the country to facilitate the passengers on the different routes.

These trains were sufficient to cater the needs of travelling public and there was no proposal under consideration to increase the number of trains till induction of new coaches in the system, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

To a question, he said that presently Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) was only commercially managing 21 railway reservation and information offices over the entire railway network at far-flung areas for facilitation of general public.

He said that all the revenue generated from these offices was deposited in Pakistan Railways account and nothing was outstanding against PRACS on this account.

Pakistan Railways, outsourced the commercial management of various trains through competitive bidding process and commercial management in order to reduce expenditure, he added.

To another question, he said Pakistan Railways was all set to install six more water filtration plants at different railway stations across the country for the provision of safe and clean drinking water to the passengers.

"The water filtration plants will be installed shortly at Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal and Bahawalpur railway stations," he said.

To provide clean drinking water at the railway stations, he said that water filtration plants have been installed at twelve railway stations included Okara, Raiwind, Gujranwala, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Jhelum, Lahore, Rohri and Sukkur.

Moreover, the official said that water supply facilities would be further upgraded at Rohri, Sukkur, Karachi and other important stations. The department has installed its own water treatment plants at Kotri and Rohri for treatment of raw water to make it fit for drinking.

The official said that regular cleaning of water tanks was being carried out to ensure clean drinking water at stations as per directions of the Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

