Around 26 missing children recovered via Zara Alert App in Dec 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Around 26 missing children were found through the Zara Alert app by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in December 2024.

Speaking to APP on Monday, an official from the Ministry of Human Rights stated that from December 1 to December 31, 2024, the Zara Alert service received a total of 75 cases nationwide. The gender-wise distribution included 52 boys and 23 girls. Among the cases, 20 involved children aged 1 to 5 years, 9 involved those aged 6 to 10 years, 23 were in the 10 to 15-year age group, and another 23 cases involved children aged 16 to 18 years.

Around 44 open cases were received, and 25 preliminary examinations were conducted, he added. A total of 5 FIRs were registered, and 9 verification cases were also received.

He further mentioned that five cases are under investigation, and 31 cases have been closed. Additionally, three duplicate cases and two fake cases were reported, he added.

He stated that the Ministry of Human Rights is actively working to address evolving threats and aims to make the country the safest place for children through its helpline services.

He further mentioned that individuals can contact the Ministry at [email protected], and the ministry will ensure service delivery. Approximately 450 cases were related to reminders or follow-ups: 77 in the first week of December, 96 in the second week, 122 in the third week, and 155 in the last week of December.