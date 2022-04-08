Around 261,654 NPHP applicants desire residence in federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Around 261,654 applicants have given top priority to get residential unit in Islamabad under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (PM-NPHP) low-cost housing schemes initiated across the country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Around 261,654 applicants have given top priority to get residential unit in Islamabad under Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (PM-NPHP) low-cost housing schemes initiated across the country.

Talking to APP on Friday, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works said Lahore city got the second priority as 227,802 applicants wanted to reside in capital of the Punjab province, while 125,182 have chosen Faisalabad, 83,041 Karachi 79,150 Multan, 70,932 Quetta, 53,520 Swat and 49,424 Peshawar.

The official said as many as 2,003,940 citizens applied for registration in Prime Minister's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) that was carried out in two phases.

He said the citizens were registered by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for NPHP and Rs 250 per application were charged by the Authority.

The amount is collected by NADRA and no profit is earned by the government, he added. The NADRA also carried out media campaign across the country on print and electronic media to promote the NPHP registration drive.

The official said the low cost housing units were under construction all over the country and no house and apartment has been handed over to the applicants so far.

However, he said that balloting for 1,508 low cost housing units of WWF in Zone-V, Islamabad and 4,000 units of LDA City Lahore has been conducted.