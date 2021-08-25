UrduPoint.com

Around 2700 Primary Schools Upgraded In Punjab: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that around 2700 primary schools had been upgraded in Punjab and a university would also be established in every district to promote education

Talking to a private news channel, he said that around 600 commercial industries areas were being developed in Punjab.

Punjab government, he said had already launched mega projects for the welfare of the people without any publicity as in the past regimes, publicity was the top priority as compared to the practical steps taken for the welfare of citizens.

To a question, he said that United Nations had issued red alert regarding environmental pollution, adding it was need of the hour to take action against the pollution.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Tree Plantation schemes had been acknowledged at global level, adding that WWF had also hailed the best green policy of Pakistan.

The minister said that green Pakistan was top priority of the incumbent government, now the variety of fruit trees plantations were continuing due to the government's policies.

The minister said Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) would facilitate journalists and media organizations.

He said that the government was getting suggestions and removing the reservations of all stakeholders in that regard.

