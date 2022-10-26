Around 280 paintings displayed at Students Painting Competition

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 280 paintings were on the display, each depicted unique idea to motivate the youth to cast their vote during a two-day Students Painting Competition.

The students from colleges and universities across the country participated in the painting competition held on Wednesday at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) with title "Your Vote; To a Promising Future".

The exhibition was organized by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to motivate and encourage the youth of country to take part in the election process and highlight the importance of vote.

The ECP has announced prizes for three first winners of the competition and appreciation certificates among promising contenders. First prize will be Rs 100,000, second Rs 50,000 and third Rs 25,000.

A panel of judges included Ahmed Bilal Mehboob PILDAT, Nagin Hayat of Nomad Art Gallery and Maryam Ahmed, Director of Visual Art, PNCA would decide about the winners. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Dec 7 on National Voters Day.