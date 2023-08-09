Around 285,756 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the five high-risk tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Cantonment areas successfully entered into its third day on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the five high-risk tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Cantonment areas successfully entered into its third day on Wednesday.

Under the drive, he said, over 285,756 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 669,214 children would be achieved by August 13.

He informed that 2835 teams, including 674 area incharges, 269 fixed points and 189 Union council medical officers were participating in the drive while children were also immunized at 147 transit points of the district.

The CEO said the purpose for launching the special drive was the presence of poliovirus, from environmental samples collected from the Sarae Kala area of tehsil Taxila.

He added the campaign was being run in the areas of Rawalpindi City, Cantonment, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Potohar town.