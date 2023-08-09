Open Menu

Around 285,756 Children Vaccinated Against Polio In High-risk Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Around 285,756 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the five high-risk tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Cantonment areas successfully entered into its third day on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the five high-risk tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Cantonment areas successfully entered into its third day on Wednesday.

Under the drive, he said, over 285,756 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 669,214 children would be achieved by August 13.

He informed that 2835 teams, including 674 area incharges, 269 fixed points and 189 Union council medical officers were participating in the drive while children were also immunized at 147 transit points of the district.

The CEO said the purpose for launching the special drive was the presence of poliovirus, from environmental samples collected from the Sarae Kala area of tehsil Taxila.

He added the campaign was being run in the areas of Rawalpindi City, Cantonment, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Potohar town.

Related Topics

Polio Rawalpindi Taxila August From

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours marine research ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours marine research vessel Jaywun

8 minutes ago
 Senate session adjourned indefinitely

Senate session adjourned indefinitely

16 minutes ago
 Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

20 minutes ago
 Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured anothe ..

Wild bear attack claims woman life, injured another in Balakot

20 minutes ago
 Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

Fire fighting arrangements checked in Kohat

20 minutes ago
 Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railway ..

Life, disability insurance cover amount of Railways passengers increased

20 minutes ago
Rising theft cases of vehicles, equipments irks ci ..

Rising theft cases of vehicles, equipments irks citizens

20 minutes ago
 India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in II ..

India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in IIOJK

29 minutes ago
 CTD releases sketch of facilitator of Khyber mosqu ..

CTD releases sketch of facilitator of Khyber mosque blast

17 minutes ago
 Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best univer ..

Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best university teacher award 2022

29 minutes ago
 Khursheed Shah inaugurates electricity resumption ..

Khursheed Shah inaugurates electricity resumption at NJHP

17 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive continues

Polio vaccination drive continues

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan