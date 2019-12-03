UrduPoint.com
Around 29000 Spl Persons Imparted Athletics Training: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while expressing his views on World Day of Special Persons said that around 29,000 special persons have received athletics training in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while expressing his views on World Day of Special Persons said that around 29,000 special persons have received athletics training in Sindh.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nasir Shah said that every district and session judge will also be the judge of the special persons.

He said that an Additional Secretary has been appointed in the Sindh Services Department on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah lauded the services of the Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar for the rehabilitation of special people.

He said that jobs quota for special people is being fully implemented in all local government departments in Sindh.

He said that Sindh is the only province in Pakistan, that is taking the most practical steps for the special people.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Special Olympic athletes of Pakistan are proud of the whole Nation.

He directed the officials concerned to pay vibrant attention to solve problems of those special people who are working in the local bodies in Sindh.

More Stories From Pakistan

