Around 300 animals died of lumpy skin virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 300 animals had died of the lumpy skin virus in Rawalpindi division while vaccination was underway to prevent the spread of the disease in cattle.

According to the spokesman of the Directorate of Livestock Department, Rawalpindi Division, more than 1,89,950 cattle had been vaccinated against Capri pox Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal districts.

He said presently, the department had 47,900 vaccination doses in stock, and immunization was also being carried out in a radius of four to five kilometres of infected areas.

He said special teams had been deputed at the possible hotspot areas while awareness campaigns were being run through mobile buses, Kisan bethak and social media.

"Lumpy skin virus causes disease in cattle and some wild animals, reducing milk production, abortion and barrenness in animals," he said, adding that the disease was not transmissible to humans, and milk and meat were safe for humans if used according to hygiene principles.

