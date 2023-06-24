Around 300 water points to be installed across city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore District Administration has started implementing a comprehensive heat wave prevention plan under which free water facility would be provided at more than 300 points across the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haidar was chairing a meeting regarding heat wave arrangements here on Saturday. Punjab food Authority Director General and officials of water companies were present.

The DC said that water companies would set up heat wave protection water camps under the welfare scheme and clean drinking water points would also be installed at the most crowded places in the city.

Water filtration plants were being renovated for an abundant supply of clean drinking water while free water points would be installed at all busy locations including construction projects and bus stops, he added.

Rafia Haidar said that supply of clean drinking water was the most important to prevent heat waves as the risk of water deficiency was increases in the body in current seasonal conditions. She further requested citizens to drink water in sufficient quantity and avoid sunlight, cover heads and wear soft, easy clothes.