UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 300 Workers Participated In Cleanliness Drive At Faisal Mosque

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Around 300 workers participated in cleanliness drive at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 300 workers participated in a two day cleanliness drive at Faisal mosque and its adjoining areas to provide clean and tidy environment to the visitors.

Chairman, Capital Development Authority, Aamer Ali Ahmed deputed different formations of the authority, including maintenance directorate, Parliament lodges and hostels to carry out the drive at fast pace.

Under this drive, deep cleanliness of main hall, the floors of mosque, all footpaths including covered area, fountain area, stairs, washrooms and ablution area, cleanliness of windows and doors, dusting of electrical installations, paint work in shows placement area was carried out.

Furthermore, carpet placed in main hall had also been shampooed.   The purpose of the special drive was to preserve Faisal Mosque as an asset of the country and symbol of modern architecture. Therefore, proper attention will be given to its maintenance particularly to cleanliness and security arrangements, said a news release issued on Sunday.

Related Topics

Parliament Sunday Capital Development Authority National University Mosque All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

16 minutes ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

31 minutes ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

31 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

46 minutes ago

Department of Community Development launches unive ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s return to Fight Island breaks UFC ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.