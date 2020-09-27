Around 300 workers participated in cleanliness drive at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 300 workers participated in a two day cleanliness drive at Faisal mosque and its adjoining areas to provide clean and tidy environment to the visitors.

Chairman, Capital Development Authority, Aamer Ali Ahmed deputed different formations of the authority, including maintenance directorate, Parliament lodges and hostels to carry out the drive at fast pace.

Under this drive, deep cleanliness of main hall, the floors of mosque, all footpaths including covered area, fountain area, stairs, washrooms and ablution area, cleanliness of windows and doors, dusting of electrical installations, paint work in shows placement area was carried out.

Furthermore, carpet placed in main hall had also been shampooed. The purpose of the special drive was to preserve Faisal Mosque as an asset of the country and symbol of modern architecture. Therefore, proper attention will be given to its maintenance particularly to cleanliness and security arrangements, said a news release issued on Sunday.