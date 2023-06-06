UrduPoint.com

Around 3000 Safe Food Zone To Be Set Up In Punjab; PFA

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Around 3000 safe food zone to be set up in Punjab; PFA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority(PFA) on Tuesday inaugurated a safe food zone in Bahria Town to provide hygienic and quality food to the residents.

Additional Director Operations PFA Sabatin Kazmi while inaugurating the safe food zone said that around three thousand safe food zones would be set up across Punjab.

The Safe Food Zone Project is the first venture of its kind, which will ensure daily monitoring and checking of all food items, especially milk, curd, and meat, sold in gated communities.

Under the project, Sabtain said that all types of food arriving in the town would reach the people after complete checking.

He said that food business operators would be given time to reform themselves while free-of-cost training in handling food items would also be provided.

He said that checking of food items would be ensured at entry points of the society. At the same time, free nutrition screening and assessment of residents of gated communities would also be done.

Sabtain added that PFA was constantly making efforts to improve food quality while no campaign could be successful without public cooperation.

He urged the residents to register substandard food complaints on PFA's helpline 1223.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Same All

Recent Stories

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media ba ..

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media backlash

12 minutes ago
 Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisatio ..

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisation Executive Council meeting

39 minutes ago
 PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration a ..

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security s ..

53 minutes ago
 ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategi ..

ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategic partnership agreement

54 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards o ..

Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards of directors of few Sharjah clu ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.