Around 3000 safe food zone to be set up in Punjab; PFA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority(PFA) on Tuesday inaugurated a safe food zone in Bahria Town to provide hygienic and quality food to the residents.

Additional Director Operations PFA Sabatin Kazmi while inaugurating the safe food zone said that around three thousand safe food zones would be set up across Punjab.

The Safe Food Zone Project is the first venture of its kind, which will ensure daily monitoring and checking of all food items, especially milk, curd, and meat, sold in gated communities.

Under the project, Sabtain said that all types of food arriving in the town would reach the people after complete checking.

He said that food business operators would be given time to reform themselves while free-of-cost training in handling food items would also be provided.

He said that checking of food items would be ensured at entry points of the society. At the same time, free nutrition screening and assessment of residents of gated communities would also be done.

Sabtain added that PFA was constantly making efforts to improve food quality while no campaign could be successful without public cooperation.

He urged the residents to register substandard food complaints on PFA's helpline 1223.