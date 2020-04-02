UrduPoint.com
Around 300,000 Youth Join Corona Relief Tiger Force

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:47 PM

Within 48 hours of its launch by Prime Minister Imran Khan, around 300,000 youth from across the country have so far joined Corona Relief Tiger Force showing their readiness to volunteer themselves for relief activities during the lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Within 48 hours of its launch by Prime Minister Imran Khan, around 300,000 youth from across the country have so far joined Corona Relief Tiger Force showing their readiness to volunteer themselves for relief activities during the lockdown.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar updated him on the statistics of the volunteers force raised for relief activities during the closures announced to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, a PM Office press release said.

He said the youngsters from across the country were taking keen interest in the registration drive for the Tiger Force which would continue till 10th of April, 2020.

Expressing satisfaction, the prime minister said that such a dedication and passion shown by the youngsters in the distressing situation was encouraging and praiseworthy.

The youths are the greatest asset of the country. In every testing time, whole of the Pakistani nation particularly the youngsters always stood united, he added.

