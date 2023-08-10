Around 32,430 assets distributed among 112,973 households from May 2022-March 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A total of 32,430 assets have been distributed among 112,973 households during May 2022-March 2023 under the National Poverty Graduation Initiative (NPGI) being executed by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

According to an official source, the NPGI is supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the government.

The assets distributed among the households consist of livestock and agricultural as well as technological assets e.g. dairy animals, fattening animals, hand-tractors, digital skills, customized small vehicles for carriage and transportation in rural areas, milk collector's motorbikes and enterprises.

About the livelihood trainings component, the source revealed that as many as 83,237 households received livelihoods trainings during the period while total 111,726 trainings were provided on enterprise development, asset management and functional literacy to help them effectively utilize the given assets and interest-free loans for business purposes.

About the interest-free loans, the source said that a total of 362,487 interest-free loans were provided during the period.

\395