UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 33 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' Centers Being Established In 9 Districts: Dr. Sania Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:36 PM

Around 33 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' centers being established in 9 districts: Dr. Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar on Friday said that around thirty three 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' centers were being established in 9 districts across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar on Friday said that around thirty three 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' centers were being established in 9 districts across the country.

During her departure on two-day visit to Rajanpur and Multan, she said such centers would be established in Khyber, Upper Dir, Bagh, Ghizr, Hunza, Kharmang, Kharan, Badin and Rajanpur districts in the first phase under 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' program.

She said that the program was formally launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 13, 2020 at the Nashonuma Center in the Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme will focus on improving nutrition and health in the first thousand days of the child life, the most critical period in early childhood development, starting at conception and finishing at age two" she said.

In a statement issued here she said the nutritional status of new-borns and infants is directly linked with the health and nutritional status of the mother before, during and after pregnancy.

"The budget for the three-year Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme has been kept as Rs 8.52 billion", Dr. Sania said, adding that all funding for this program was being provided by the government.

Quarterly stipend will be given along with provision of healthy food to deserving beneficiaries, she added.

An amount of Rs. 2,000 quarterly Nashonuma allowance would be given for girls and Rs. 1,500 for boys and for ensuring transparency in disbursement of such funds a survey was underway across the country under the Ehsas NSER, she said.

During the two-day visit, Sania Nishtar will also visit the under construction Langarkhana and Ehsas Kafalat center at Multan.

Ehsaas Langarkhana's are being set up across the country under public-private partnership, she said.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Visit Rajanpur Badin Dir Kharan Bagh August 2020 All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Several localities to face power suspension due to ..

1 minute ago

KTP to complete in 3 years with close coordination ..

1 minute ago

Police take two suspects using gang-rape victim’ ..

18 minutes ago

Uganda resumes rotation of peacekeeping troops to ..

1 minute ago

Mali experts' report proposes 2-year transition wi ..

1 minute ago

PPP leader condemns Lahore-Sialkot motorway incide ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.