Around 33 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' centers being established in 9 districts: Dr. Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar on Friday said that around thirty three 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' centers were being established in 9 districts across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar on Friday said that around thirty three 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' centers were being established in 9 districts across the country.

During her departure on two-day visit to Rajanpur and Multan, she said such centers would be established in Khyber, Upper Dir, Bagh, Ghizr, Hunza, Kharmang, Kharan, Badin and Rajanpur districts in the first phase under 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' program.

She said that the program was formally launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 13, 2020 at the Nashonuma Center in the Khyber tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme will focus on improving nutrition and health in the first thousand days of the child life, the most critical period in early childhood development, starting at conception and finishing at age two" she said.

In a statement issued here she said the nutritional status of new-borns and infants is directly linked with the health and nutritional status of the mother before, during and after pregnancy.

"The budget for the three-year Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme has been kept as Rs 8.52 billion", Dr. Sania said, adding that all funding for this program was being provided by the government.

Quarterly stipend will be given along with provision of healthy food to deserving beneficiaries, she added.

An amount of Rs. 2,000 quarterly Nashonuma allowance would be given for girls and Rs. 1,500 for boys and for ensuring transparency in disbursement of such funds a survey was underway across the country under the Ehsas NSER, she said.

During the two-day visit, Sania Nishtar will also visit the under construction Langarkhana and Ehsas Kafalat center at Multan.

Ehsaas Langarkhana's are being set up across the country under public-private partnership, she said.