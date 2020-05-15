UrduPoint.com
Around 3.4 Million Applications Received Under PM Corona Relief Package: Dr. Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday said 3.4 million applications have been received under Prime Minister Corona Relief Package and are being scrutinized.

Talking to the media, Dr. Nishtar said, a total of Rs.

103 billion has been disbursed among 8.5 million deserving families so far under three categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

"The Ehsaas program is not an effort of a single institution, but it includes the support of the cabinet too", Sania Nishtar said.

All the assistance has been disbursed among daily wage and piece-rate workers' families, the special assistant said.

