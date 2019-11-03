around 35 percent women face harassment at brick kilns

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chairperson, Human Rights Commission Nasreen Azhar has stressed on the need to implement law for protection against harassment of women at workplace especially at the brick Kiln industry.

Talking to APP on Sunday, she said that 15 percent of women harassment cases at the brick kiln industry should be dealt properly .

Around 35 percent women workers at brick kilns often tortured, harassed by their bosses, she told.

She said there are around 4.5 million workers at the brick kiln industry who are suffering multiple miseries for not attending their problems timely by the concerned authorities especially women who are required to produce 1,000 bricks a day for which they receive Rs 960, she added.

She further said a large number of women had faced bounded labour conditions in ten sectors including brick kiln, agriculture, fishing, mining and carpet industry.

In response to a question, she said the government is committed to provide protection to the women but the women who remain silent about their harassment at brick-kilns are more needed to be focused.

She further said that the previous findings shows that the hundreds of brick kiln labour to face rights' violations across the district and local government had failed to bring about any improvement in the situation of brick kilns workers .

She urged the government to control on torture and harassment of women and in many case atrocities against laborers at brick kilns .