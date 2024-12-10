Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including 245 Pakistani Zaireen stranded in Syria have crossed the Syria-Lebanon border for safe repatriation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Around 350 Pakistani nationals including 245 Pakistani Zaireen stranded in Syria have crossed the Syria-Lebanon border for safe repatriation.

Under the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus facilitated the repatriation process, a Foreign Office news release said.

Deputy Head of Mission (DHM) Umar Hayat accompanied the Pakistani nationals to the border, where Deputy Head of Mission of Beirut, Nawab Adil, received them in Lebanon.