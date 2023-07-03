Around 358330 tourists visit Northern Areas during Eid: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Around 358330 tourists including 156 foreigners throng in the Northern Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enjoy their holidays during the Eidul Adha, informed the Culture and Tourism Authority on Monday.

The Spokesman Culture and Tourism Authority, Muhammad Saad said more than 37369 tourists went to Upper Dir while around 22384 tourists enjoyed their Eid holidays in the scenic areas of Mallam Jabba in Swat district.

He said most of the tourists were recorded in Galliyat areas during the Eid where over 201000 people throng in to enjoy the festival.

Around 102 tourists visited Upper Chitral while 5816 people went to Lower Chitral to spend their holidays. Likewise, the number of tourists in Naran and Kaghan was recorded at 82659.

Saad said the Culture and Tourism Authority provided all possible facilities to the tourists during Eid holidays as the Tourists Facilitations Centers remained functional round the clock during Eid days.