Open Menu

Around 358330 Tourists Visit Northern Areas During Eid: Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Around 358330 tourists visit Northern Areas during Eid: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Around 358330 tourists including 156 foreigners throng in the Northern Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enjoy their holidays during the Eidul Adha, informed the Culture and Tourism Authority on Monday.

The Spokesman Culture and Tourism Authority, Muhammad Saad said more than 37369 tourists went to Upper Dir while around 22384 tourists enjoyed their Eid holidays in the scenic areas of Mallam Jabba in Swat district.

He said most of the tourists were recorded in Galliyat areas during the Eid where over 201000 people throng in to enjoy the festival.

Around 102 tourists visited Upper Chitral while 5816 people went to Lower Chitral to spend their holidays. Likewise, the number of tourists in Naran and Kaghan was recorded at 82659.

Saad said the Culture and Tourism Authority provided all possible facilities to the tourists during Eid holidays as the Tourists Facilitations Centers remained functional round the clock during Eid days.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Holidays Chitral Dir All

Recent Stories

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

36 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

1 hour ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

4 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

14 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

17 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

20 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

20 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

20 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan