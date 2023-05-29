UrduPoint.com

Around 37, 485 Calls Have Been Received From Helpline 1099

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Around 37,485 calls have been received from helpline 1099 during the last three months, said an official of the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) here on Monday.

Talking to APP the Director Helpline Muhammad Kashif Kamal has said that from January to April 2023, a total number of 37,485 calls has been registered to the helpline of 1099.

According to details (Inbound, Outbound, Visits, Applications, Fax, emails), 37,222 calls were received and 236 calls have been received via mobile APP.

Around 426 total services were provided by the Ministry of Human Rights.

He further added that people can also contact the helpline @ mohr.gov.pk. and the ministry will ensure service delivery, he added.

Around 286 calls to voice mails and around 390 legal advice were dealt by the helpline.

The Ministry will ensure service delivery and redressal of the complaints by Pakistani citizens, he added.

