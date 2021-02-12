Around 37000 trees to be planted in Gwadar during tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Anis Tariq Gorgage along with Deputy Conservator Forests Yar Muhammad Dashti inaugurated the tree plantation drive in Gwadar by planting trees under the Plant for Pakistan Day program.

Appreciating the performance of the Forest Department, he said the eradication of environmental pollution is an important need of the hour for which together we would achieve the goal of Green Pakistan while Plant for Pakistan Day.

Deputy Director Environment Rasool Bakhsh Baloch and District Officers and people belonging to different sectors participated in the campaign by planting trees in their Names.

He said the Plant for Pakistan Campaign is a milestone for climate change in which every citizen has a national and moral responsibility to do more effective through taking part in the drive.

On the occasion, Forests Department Gwadar's Deputy Conservator Yar Muhammad Dashti briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner that 37000 trees would be planted in the district during tree plantation drive after distributing them among respective official departments and schools in order to gain target of Plant for Pakistan Campaign under contribution of public.