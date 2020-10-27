Around 38 electric vehicles to hit Capital roads in December 2020: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that with new 'Vehicle policy' Pakistan would soon become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles to compete world and by December 2020, almost 38 electric vehicles to hit capital roads.

Talking to Private news channel, he said electric vehicle policy was introduced for the first time in the country, now the manufacturing of electric buses will also be done in Pakistan.

Minister said that public transport in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad would be shifted to electric technology soon. In the next six months, the facility of charging electric vehicles will be available on motorways as well.

He said Science ministry was in continues talk with CDA, Karachi and Punjab CM for introducing electric vehicles where in first phase around 100 electric buses would be import.

He said an investment of $2 billion to $4 billion is expected in the electric vehicle sector over the next four to five years, adding, University students have built an electric three-wheeled vehicle for the first time and connecting Pakistani universities to the market.

He said Pakistan is welcoming the investment of private sector and giving incentives to the foreign investors which he described as a good sign," adding that environment-friendly vehicles would bring substantial development to the country.

Fawad Ch also assured that country will compete with India in next electric vehicle race and within next 2 to 3 years.

Fawad said within last 13 months government is striving hard for promoting new energy vehicles technology in Pakistan and manufacturing its local medical equipment after Covid-19 situation which can have a big share in the global market.

He said a medical equipment manufacturing zone was recently set up in Faisalabad and after its completion we will start next phase in Sialkot.

He said Pakistan is now producing Injections, Canolas, Xray Machines, Heart stents, Dialysis machines and taking revolutionary steps for transforming our country into technology.

He said it was also a welcoming step of present government that world-renowned multinational companies in Europe and China are poised to invest in Pakistan to gain benefits from the country's prudent and business-friendly policies.

Fawad ch also appreciated China's role as Pakistan's key development partner over the years and highlighted the areas of investment, human resource development, information technology, and agriculture to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.