Open Menu

Around 382,118 Job Seekers Registered With OEC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Around 382,118 job seekers registered with OEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Around 382,118 job seekers registered with Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD).

An official source told APP here on Tuesday, he said that OEC was established year 1976, as a Public Sector recruitment agency, registered as a private limited company, under Companies Act, 1913 (now Companies Act, 2017, Section-42).

It is a Public Sector company governed under Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

It’s an Autonomous Body under administrative control of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, he added.

He said that 144,600 emigrants dispatched so far while 95,692 overseas returned after completing their jobs contract from the different countries.

The source revealed that 25,106 Korean Language trained candidates, 118 Japanese language trained candidates and

200 IELTS trained nurses were also registered with OEC.

Pakistan, the sixth most populous country of the world, possesses highly skilled, skilled/semi-skilled and unskilled workforce which can cater world’s demand in different skill categories.

It was the responsibility of OEC to promote overseas employment, facilitate overseas employers in selection of work force and provide competent, reliable and cost-effective human resource from Pakistan for international labour market. Overseas employment reduces unemployment in the country and it is an important source of foreign earnings/remittance which plays a major role in socio-economic development of the country, he added.

OEC, since its inception has facilitated more than 142,000 professionals in securing overseas employment in different countries.

OEC is committed to explore new avenues for exporting manpower and confident to extend our best services.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Company Job 2017 Market From Best Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

7 minutes ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

24 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

37 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

2 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

12 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan