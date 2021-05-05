UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 39 Sites Termed COVID Hotspots In Vehari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:06 PM

Around 39 sites termed COVID hotspots in Vehari

District Administration termed 39 areas as hotspot of coronavirus in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :District Administration termed 39 areas as hotspot of coronavirus in Vehari.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Anjum Iqbal, a surge in corona virus cases have been different areas in district Vehari.

He noted that 15 sites in Burewala, 10 in Vehari and 14 in Mailsi were termed hotspots of coronavirus due to increase in number of COVID cases. He urged citizens of these areas to follow precautions strictly.

He also recommended district administration to increase patrolling of police to restrict citizen's undue movement in the areas.

However, local administration deputed police. The police is imparting its duties in two shifts, from 8 am to 4 pm and 4 pm to 12 pm (mid night).

Related Topics

Police Vehari Mailsi Burewala From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Electronic voting machines to ensure transparency ..

59 seconds ago

Nadal cruises into Madrid last 16, Barty faces sur ..

1 minute ago

Israel president gives opposition chief Lapid mand ..

1 minute ago

US service sector continues expansion in April, pa ..

1 minute ago

DC chair District Polio Eradication Committee meet ..

1 minute ago

German car sales up in April but market still stra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.