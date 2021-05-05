Around 39 sites termed COVID hotspots in Vehari

(@FahadShabbir)

District Administration termed 39 areas as hotspot of coronavirus in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :District Administration termed 39 areas as hotspot of coronavirus in Vehari.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Anjum Iqbal, a surge in corona virus cases have been different areas in district Vehari.

He noted that 15 sites in Burewala, 10 in Vehari and 14 in Mailsi were termed hotspots of coronavirus due to increase in number of COVID cases. He urged citizens of these areas to follow precautions strictly.

He also recommended district administration to increase patrolling of police to restrict citizen's undue movement in the areas.

However, local administration deputed police. The police is imparting its duties in two shifts, from 8 am to 4 pm and 4 pm to 12 pm (mid night).