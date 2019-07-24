'Around 40 percent medical stores being run by dispensers'

As many as 40,000 medical stores were running in country in which 6500 were functioning in Punjab, while around 40 percent of these medical stores lacked pharmacist as they were being run by dispensers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 40,000 medical stores were running in country in which 6500 were functioning in Punjab, while around 40 percent of these medical stores lacked pharmacist as they were being run by dispensers.

This was stated by President Patients Rights Forum Dr Noor Mehar in an exclusive talk with APP here on Wednesday.

He said that around 2000 medical stores were operational in Lahore and drug inspectors had sealed around 240 medical stores after inspection last year during a drive against those medical stores where pharmacist was not available.

He said that around 14,000 pharmacists were unemployed in Punjab only whereas mostly posts of pharmacists were lying vacant even in Lahore hospitals.

As per rule appointment of a pharmacist is mandatory to get license to run a medical store, he added. "But unfortunately,a large number of medical stores were being run by unauthorized persons including dispensers as well".

To a question, he said that dispenser after completing Matric has a nine-month diploma, whereas a pharmacist after FSC has to complete five years degree course.

He said that incidents of wrong medication by quacks could be prevented if pharmacists were available at medical stores.

He said that pharmacy has two disciplines: one is called B-Pharmacy of four years course while the other is known as Master of Pharmacy which is five years course.

He informed that around 58 institutions including public and private sectors were working in the country including 28 in Punjab which had been producing around 6000 pharmacists every year.

He elaborated that a license from the Central Pharmacy Council in Islamabad is required to run the institution but unfortunately mostly private institutions of pharmacy were working without a licence like medical stores.

Despite the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006 for the appointment of pharmacists in hospitals and orders of the Punjab government in October 2012 to fill all vacant posts of pharmacists in hospitals still posts were vacant,he claimed.

Dr. Noor Mehar said that Pharmacy department should be set up in every hospital to handle the matters related to medicines.