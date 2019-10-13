UrduPoint.com
Around 4,000 Companies Served Notice Over Non Submission Of Professional Tax In Capital

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

Around 4,000 companies served notice over non submission of professional tax in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad has served notice to around 4,000 companies operating in Federal capital over non submission of professional tax during last one month.

The department also seized 450 packets of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 100,000 besides issuing notices to over 250 outlets for selling illicit tobacco during the same period, Director (E&T) Bilal Azam told APP.

The operation was conducted in different sectors of F series, G-15, D-17, Jinnah Super, Bahria town, CBR town, and petrol pumps along Grand Trunk (GT) road.

Azam said the local administration was paying special focus on checking sale of illicit tobacco near educational institutes and enforcement of all tobacco control laws across the city.

In response to a query, he said, the Excise team issued warnings to the shop-keepers and asked them to get their licenses issued or renewed within one week before serving them notices.

When contacted, Deputy Director General (Health) Ministry of National Health Services Dr Minhaj us Siraj said licensing of tobacco vendors had proved to be a very effective tool in controlling unlawful sale of cigarettes. "This protects our kids from harmful effects of smoking and uneventful loss of life due to cancers and heart diseases," he added.

