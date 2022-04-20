Around 4,000-litre substandard oil confiscated

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply a consignment of 4,000-litre unhygienic oil in the name of cooking oil in the provincial metropolis, here on Wednesday

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

He said that substandard oil was produced after adding different chemicals to the oil, extracted from animal fat. The hazardous oil was supplied to different shops in the stinky and dirty drums to deceive the food authority, he added.

The DG asked people to inform the PFA about the adulteration mafia and food related issues on its Facebook and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.