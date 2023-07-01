Open Menu

Around 40,000 Thousand People Thronged 'Lake View' Park On 3rd Day Of Eid Ul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 40,000 thousand people thronged 'Lake View Park' to celebrate the 3rd day of Eid ul Azha and enjoyed barbecue parties with their family and friends.

With its spacious location at the shores of Rawal Dam, Lake View Park has started attracting more visitors than other public parks and picnic spots in the twin cities, reported a private news channel.

Traditionally, people used to go to Ayub Park and Nawaz Sharif Park but now both the places seem too crowded and there is little for enjoyment," there are also other attractions in the Federal capital including Japanese Park, the Zoo and the whole track up to Pir Sohawa.

However, Lake View Park has all the facilities available in one spot, making it the most attractive place for visitors.

Thousands of merrymakers, including families and groups of youngsters, belonging to the twin cities and surrounding areas thronged the limited public places in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Visitors also enjoyed boat rides in Lake View Park on the 3rd day of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in the federal capital.

