UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 4,350 Prisoners Of 18,440 Inmates Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Sindh Jails

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Around 4,350 prisoners of 18,440 inmates vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sindh jails

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 4,350 prisoners out of 18,440 inmates incarcerated inside the prisons across Sindh, have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19, besides, the vaccination of around 1,222 staffers of the prison department Sindh has also been performed.

This was briefed in a meeting on prisons' reforms co-chaired by Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz and Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at the Sindh Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The meeting further informed that all new inmates inside jails in Sindh including 193 women and 175 juveniles, are tested for the coronavirus.

Senior Advisor Anwar Haider, Senior Advisor Ejaz Qureshi, Member Incharge Sindh AD Khawaja, IG Prisons and other officials of Sindh Home Department were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed about the reforms which are being introduced in the Sindh jails.

The CS Sindh said that the departments of Education, Health and Social Welfare along with the civil society are working for the reforms.

The oversight committees have also been formed under the prison reforms, he said, and added that these oversight committees include the experts from the judiciary, civil society, education and health sectors as well as the philanthropists.

Mumtaz further added that the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) would be launched in this July in 23 jails of the province. The PMIS will improve the monitoring and administration of the prison department, he added.

It was informed that Mirpurkhas Jail has also been given the status of Central Jail. Prisoners are offered a variety of training courses, including fine arts, English, computer, beautician, carpentry, handicraft, and more.

The CS Sindh told the Federal Ombudsman that a high security Prison would be established in Thatta and the Land Utilization Department Sindh had been tasked to identify land for four new jails.

It was also informed the meeting that one billion rupees had been earmarked for the rehabilitation and repair of existing jails during current financial year.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Jail Civil Society Fine Thatta July Women All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

16 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

17 minutes ago

French minister regrets UEFA rejecting rainbow Ger ..

4 minutes ago

Warm, humid weather with chances of drizzle likely ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.