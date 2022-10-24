UrduPoint.com

Around 4.4 Million Children To Receive Vaccination During Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Bangash on Monday chaired a meeting of Provincial Task force on polio eradication to review the ongoing polio eradication initiatives in the province

During the polio vaccination campaign from October 24 to 28 around 4.4 million children below five years age will be given polio drops in 28 districts of the province.

After thorough deliberations on the previous campaign initiatives, the Task force also discussed the way forward and effective measures for complete eradication of polio.

The CS said "Every anti-polio campaign is an opportunity to stop virus transmission in the region by vaccinating children below five years age and reaching out to the vulnerable communities at their doorsteps."He appreciated efforts of polio vaccination teams and police sacrifices to eradicate the crippling disease from the region.

