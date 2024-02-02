Open Menu

Around 4,500 Cops To Be Deployed For Election Security In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad district police have finalised the security plan for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad district police have finalised the security plan for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had authorized the deployment of 4,500 cops for election duty.

According to him, Hyderabad had been divided into 6 zones, 13 sectors and 28 sub-sectors under which an officer of SP rank would head a zone.

He said that the DSPs would supervise security in the sectors and the SHOs in the sub-sectors.

He added that a Quick Response Force (QRF) consisting of 320 personnel had been formed and 40 vehicles would be at their disposal.

The spokesman said 41 vehicles would also be given to the DSPs and SHOs along with 300 policemen.

He added that the election security cell would monitor the security situation round the clock at the SSP office.

He apprised that 883 polling stations had been set up in Hyderabad while the number tents based polling stations was only 7.

The spokesman disclosed that 181 polling stations had been declared as very sensitive, 365 sensitive and 337 normal.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Election Police Vehicles Hyderabad February

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

49 seconds ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

1 minute ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

1 minute ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

5 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

5 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

5 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines

LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan