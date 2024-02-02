Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad district police have finalised the security plan for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad district police have finalised the security plan for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had authorized the deployment of 4,500 cops for election duty.

According to him, Hyderabad had been divided into 6 zones, 13 sectors and 28 sub-sectors under which an officer of SP rank would head a zone.

He said that the DSPs would supervise security in the sectors and the SHOs in the sub-sectors.

He added that a Quick Response Force (QRF) consisting of 320 personnel had been formed and 40 vehicles would be at their disposal.

The spokesman said 41 vehicles would also be given to the DSPs and SHOs along with 300 policemen.

He added that the election security cell would monitor the security situation round the clock at the SSP office.

He apprised that 883 polling stations had been set up in Hyderabad while the number tents based polling stations was only 7.

The spokesman disclosed that 181 polling stations had been declared as very sensitive, 365 sensitive and 337 normal.

APP/zmb