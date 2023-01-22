UrduPoint.com

Around 47,441 SRCLs Students Passed Out Since Inception

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Around 47,441 SRCLs students passed out since inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A total of 47,441 students have been passed out so far under the Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labor (SRCLs), an initiative of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), since the inception of this project.

According to an official source, the SRCLs is a PBM initiative to pull out children from labor and to impart them education, in line with the United Nations and other International Labor Organization Conventions. At present, 18,488 children are enrolled in these schools.

So far, 159 SRCLs are functional all over the country including 46 in Regional Office-Lahore, 20 in Regional Office Multan, 37 in Sindh, 24 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 in Balochistan, 13 in Islamabad Capital Territory and Azad Jammu Kashmir and five in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The children involved in child labor are enrolled in these schools and free education is imparted up to the Primary level.

They are provided free books, stationery, uniform, shoes, stipend of Rs 10 per day and parents' subsistence allowance of Rs.

300 per month.

According to the last four years' statistics, a total of 18290 students were enrolled in the year 2018-19 and 1274 passed out while in the year 2019-20, a total of 18315 students enrolled out of which 3137 passed out.

During the year 2020-21, 18460 students enrolled out of which 3016 passed out while in the year 2021-22, 18488 students were enrolled and 3202 passed out.

PBM is a Body Corporate established in 1992 through an Act of Parliament. PBM is a Premier Public Sector Social Safety net of the Federal Government, working under the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

The PBM is endeavoring to eradicate poverty from the country and executing various pro-poor programs, projects and schemes in the field of healthcare, education, women empowerment, child protection, rehabilitation of persons with disabilities etc.

C:snk/P:snk/L:abk/E:abk/I:qur/R:qur

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Parliament Jammu Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

1 hour ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

7 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

16 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.