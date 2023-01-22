Around 47,441 SRCLs students passed out since inception

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A total of 47,441 students have been passed out so far under the Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labor (SRCLs), an initiative of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), since the inception of this project.

According to an official source, the SRCLs is a PBM initiative to pull out children from labor and to impart them education, in line with the United Nations and other International Labor Organization Conventions. At present, 18,488 children are enrolled in these schools.

So far, 159 SRCLs are functional all over the country including 46 in Regional Office-Lahore, 20 in Regional Office Multan, 37 in Sindh, 24 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 in Balochistan, 13 in Islamabad Capital Territory and Azad Jammu Kashmir and five in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The children involved in child labor are enrolled in these schools and free education is imparted up to the Primary level.

They are provided free books, stationery, uniform, shoes, stipend of Rs 10 per day and parents' subsistence allowance of Rs.

300 per month.

According to the last four years' statistics, a total of 18290 students were enrolled in the year 2018-19 and 1274 passed out while in the year 2019-20, a total of 18315 students enrolled out of which 3137 passed out.

During the year 2020-21, 18460 students enrolled out of which 3016 passed out while in the year 2021-22, 18488 students were enrolled and 3202 passed out.

PBM is a Body Corporate established in 1992 through an Act of Parliament. PBM is a Premier Public Sector Social Safety net of the Federal Government, working under the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

The PBM is endeavoring to eradicate poverty from the country and executing various pro-poor programs, projects and schemes in the field of healthcare, education, women empowerment, child protection, rehabilitation of persons with disabilities etc.

