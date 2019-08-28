Around 4,750 illegal gas connections removed, UFG losses reduced by Rs 1.95 bln

The drive against gas pilferage has started yielding desired results as the two state companies, SSGC and SNGPL, removed approximately 4,750 illegal connections and managed to reduce Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) losses by around Rs 1.95 billion that stood Rs 50 billion annually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The drive against gas pilferage has started yielding desired results as the two state companies, SSGC and SNGPL, removed approximately 4,750 illegal connections and managed to reduce Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) losses by around Rs 1.95 billion that stood Rs 50 billion annually.

The companies are carrying out anti-gas theft operation with zero tolerance across the country, which helped in bringing down the UFG ratio drastically and saving millions of rupees, a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

Sharing some details of the drive, he said, within months after launching the countrywide campaign against gas pilferers, the companies dealt with approximately 79,325 commodity pilferers, registered 86 First Information Reports (FIRs) and removed around 4,750 illegal connections from their distribution and transmission networks, saving over Rs 1,959.07 million.

The official said the SSGC had caught 71 thieves in industrial, 223 in commercial and 376 in domestic sectors, removed 713 illegal connection from its distribution network and lodged 16 FIRs against the pilferers.

Similarly, the SNGPL apprehended 62 thieves in industrial, 1,560 in commercial, 72,283 in domestic sectors, removed 4,037 illegal connections from its distribution and transmission lines and lodged 70 FIRs against the pilferers.

Answering a question, he said, during the last five years, the UFG losses registered one percent increase every year, which caused Rs 154 billion loss to both the companies and increase in the gas tariff.

He said the UFG losses ratio of SNGPL and SSGC had reached 11 and 13 percent due to wrong strategy of the previous government and non-professional approach to streamline the matters related to gas supply.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the official said, had devised an effective strategy to bring down the UFG ratio, under which companies were removing service lines of those consumers whose gas connections were neither intact anymore nor enrolled in the monthly billing system due to certain reasons.

He said the government was also planning to establish special police stations at all regions of SNGPL and SSGC to bring down the UFG ratio.

Replying to another question, he said gas theft, law and order affected areas, minimum billing, leakages, measuring errors and shift of bulk sales to retail sector were among the major UFG contributing factors.

The UFG, the official said, being one of the most critical elements in the gas sector, played a vital role in reducing the profitability of the gas transmission and distribution companies.

He said the government had promulgated the Gas (Theft Control & Recovery) Ordinance, 2016 and involved law enforcement agencies to prevent gas theft.

The official said almost all Industrial customers had been 'Cyber Locked' by restricting unauthorized access to the Customer Meter Stations and allowing entry to authorized personnel only.

Besides, he said, Electronic Volume Correctors had been installed at almost all the industries for strict check and balance on gas consumption and abnormalities.