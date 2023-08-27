Around 4,781 requests for health financing approved under 'Tahafuz Programme'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has approved 4,781 requests of deserving patients for health financing from May 2022 to March 2023 under the 'Tahafuz programme'.

"A total of 15,729 requests of the deserving patients have been approved for health financing since the inception of the programme" an official source revealed.

The initiative is aimed at catering to the catastrophic health expenditures of deserving patients through fourteen impaneled hospitals based in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), irrespective of geographical limitations and domicile.

Tahafuz is a Public Sector Development Program (FY-202I-2024) demand-driven initiative designed to protect the extremely poor from catastrophic health expenditures.

The program is also providing healthcare assistance to the poor who fall under the pre-defined eligibility criteria primarily based on BISP or National Socio-Economic Registry Poverty scores i.e. PMT.

