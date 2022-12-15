UrduPoint.com

Around 48,139 PLWs Screened During Nutrition Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 48,139 pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) were screened for malnutrition during a week-long nutrition drive, which concluded on December 12.

District Health Nutrition Officer, Dr Aamir Sheikh, told APP that 26,881 pregnant and 21,258 lactating mothers were screened, and after identification of signs of malnourishment, folic acid tablets were given to 10,098 pregnant and 3,514 lactating women.

He added that counselling was also provided to 74,464 pregnant and 2,579 lactating mothers.

Dr Amir further stated that contraceptives were also provided to 9,550 eligible couples.

The health officer informed that around 6,759 health sessions were conducted in which 38,005 women, including 24,166 PLWs and 3,293 others participated.

