UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 499,466 Calls Were Received On Ministry's Helpline

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Around 499,466 calls were received on ministry's Helpline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has enacted six laws and drafted seven legislations besides taking practical measure to implement the laws through monitoring, training, institutional development and sensitisation.

According to Ministry of Human Rights helpline 1099 established for grievance-redressal mechanism through referral services to the victims of human rights violations and around 508 victims of human rights violations were given financial assistance of Rs. 6.52 million.

The Ministry took up 6094 cases of human rights violations with the relevant authorities for redressal and 16924 complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal were processed, forwarded and referred in last two years.

In past two years around 499,466 calls were received on ministry's Helpline and in response, 10,133 eligible callers were given legal services, 1265 cases of women were redressed by MoHR Women Shelter in Islamabad, 67 children were reunified with their parents whereas 185 children were provided non-formal education through National Child Protection Center and 84 cases of human rights victims were taken up personally by her which were followed up for redressal. In order to send a help signal to the service provider, she said that the ministry would soon introduce a code which victims of violence would be able to dial after connecting to helpline.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Women Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Indian President on death of f ..

12 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive drone

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

9 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.