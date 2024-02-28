Around 5 Lakh Kids Given Polio Vaccine In 2 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that in the first two days of the ongoing five-day national anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district, around five lakh [499,208] children under five years of age were given polio vaccine.
By March 2, remaining three lakh children would be administered polio drops and it would be ensured that every child in Sialkot district is covered in the campaign. He was reviewing the ongoing polio campaign, which was attended by assistant commissioners of four tehsils of Sialkot district and the local officials of the health department.
The DC said all polio teams should keep a complete record of children who are not available at home in their area and ensure that the child had received the drops in the current campaign by physically verifying them.
He said that on the catch-up days on February 29 and March 1, the entire focus of the teams would be on the missing children and they should be traced and given polio vaccine. He said that a complete record of missing children should be kept so that children are not missed in any way. He said the Health Department should fulfill the national duty with full honesty and responsibility.
Recent Stories
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders4 minutes ago
-
Projects of Punjab Human Capital Investment reviewed in meeting14 minutes ago
-
ADC-General chairs meeting of Quality Control Board Sialkot15 minutes ago
-
AIOU varsity opens Book Fair in Mirpur campus15 minutes ago
-
Police arrests three dacoits, seizes valuables15 minutes ago
-
8th Conference on horticulture concluded at IUB24 minutes ago
-
"Covenant of Medina and modern constitutional principles" session held at SBBU24 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar appears before IHC in compliance of court orders24 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests suspect for running illegal currency exchange24 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders arrested25 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Ombudsman to visit HCCI on Thursday25 minutes ago
-
JUIF to boycott election of KP CM, assembly Speaker, Dy Speaker: Durrani35 minutes ago