Around 5 Lakh Kids Given Polio Vaccine In 2 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that in the first two days of the ongoing five-day national anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district, around five lakh [499,208] children under five years of age were given polio vaccine.

By March 2, remaining three lakh children would be administered polio drops and it would be ensured that every child in Sialkot district is covered in the campaign. He was reviewing the ongoing polio campaign, which was attended by assistant commissioners of four tehsils of Sialkot district and the local officials of the health department.

The DC said all polio teams should keep a complete record of children who are not available at home in their area and ensure that the child had received the drops in the current campaign by physically verifying them.

He said that on the catch-up days on February 29 and March 1, the entire focus of the teams would be on the missing children and they should be traced and given polio vaccine. He said that a complete record of missing children should be kept so that children are not missed in any way. He said the Health Department should fulfill the national duty with full honesty and responsibility.

