Around 5,000 trees planted in federal capital: Secretary Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA)

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign had planted as many as 5000 trees in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign had planted as many as 5000 trees in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

These trees were planted during last five months by the National Headquarter of PBSA Islamabad in collaboration with the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO's), educational institutions and civil society, said Secretary Pakistan Boy Scouts Association Zahid Mehboob on Tuesday.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said that only those trees compatible with the environment of Islamabad had been planted. The fruit trees like Jaman, Apple and Lychee were also planted, he added.

Zahid Mehboob further said that we had planted trees in the jurisdiction of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by collaborating with hospital management.

"We had also established a small nursery having different kinds of trees. We had thrown the seeds of different trees over Margalla hills by engaging our scouts" he added.

Toa question, he replied that we invited civil society to bring trees with them and we not only would plant but also care of these trees.

Sharing the details of next targets of PBSA, the Secretary said that we will install solar water pumps with an aim to provide water to the newly planted trees.

He said that Boy Scouts Association was motivating the general public of Federal capital through social media for planting maximum environment friendly trees.

In collaboration with the Capital Development Authority, he said the association had also engaged the special children for sapling in the federal capital.

Zahid Mehboob said that besides federal level, the PBSA was also making all out efforts for plantation of trees at provincial level.

He said that PBSA had not only adopted World Scout Environment Program (WSEP) but also provided guidance to scouts to attain Environment Badge.

PBSA also intends to seek recognition for National Headquarter/National Scouts Centre as Scout Centre of Excellence for Nature and Environment (SCENES), he added.